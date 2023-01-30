 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake records thin win against Algona 63-55

Clear Lake fans held their breath in an uneasy 63-55 victory over Algona in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Clear Lake opened with a 15-7 advantage over Algona through the first quarter.

The Lions fought to a 31-19 half margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Clear Lake moved to a 48-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 21-15 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Last season, Clear Lake and Algona faced off on February 11, 2022 at Algona High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Clear Lake faced off against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. For more, click here.

