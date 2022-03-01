Clear Lake program revolves around team, no longer one guy

There have been guys that have continued the tradition of being the star for Clear Lake's boys basketball team.

Ozzie Adams, then Spencer Davidson, then Zach Lester, then Carson Toebe.

That quartet proved that in order to be successful, you needed a star. But the first three never got to the state tournament. In the same breath, you need a team to compliment the star.

That's what Jeremy Ainley has established in his tenure for the Lions.

"This program's in a place where the program is a lot bigger than one guy," their head coach said. "That wasn't the case when we took over."

Clear Lake's senior class, led by Toebe, concluded their prep careers with a record of 83-15, two state tournament appearances and a stretch of dominance in the North Central Conference. The 2021-22 campaign ended with a 46-39 Class 3A substate final defeat at the hands of top-ranked Decorah.

Joe Faber, Jagger Schmitt, Tucker Jones and Jett Neuberger were core pieces in getting the Lions over that substate final hump twice. They went 40 years between trips to the state tournament.

"More than anything, not being able to coach these seniors one more game, that hurts," Ainley said. "Buying into our culture. It has been passed down. These young guys have seen it from these seniors.

"If you work your butt off, you defend and you do things the right way, success will come your way."

Those seniors knew their roles. Faber was a shooter; Schmitt was a defensive stopper; Neuberger came off the bench and provided a spark on both sides of the court; Jones provided height down in the low block.

That was more than enough to build around Toebe, the Lions all-time leading scorer and all-state guard. Tuesday was the final time he donned a black and gold jersey.

"Not just one person can make or break a team," Toebe said. "Ever since I got into the program, everything felt nice, everything flowed smoothly. We were collectively sharing the ball and we won a lot of games doing that."

He appreciated the understanding that when he was a freshman and was recognized early as the piece to build around, Ainley followed through with dynamic point guards, big men and plenty of depth.

The result?

A stellar career with plenty of accolades.

"They gave me opportunities that I wouldn't have gotten anywhere else," Toebe said.

Afterwards, Ainley was not going to leave without commenting on how much he enjoyed coaching Toebe and watching him blossom each year he took the court.

"For four years, he's been the most electric player I've ever coached," Ainley said. "Just been a joy. His biggest quality that he's really going to leave behind is being a very positive leader."

Now, Clear Lake heads into next winter with plenty of questions. The big glaring one is replacing the 1,477 career points that Toebe had. The others would be replacing two other starters and two bench pieces.

Travaughn Luyobya and Thomas Meyer are the two main pieces Ainley now is tasked to build around. Luyobya will enter his third year as the Lions point guard while Meyer returns as a post presence.

"I think Thomas will be solid next year," Luyobya said. "I think he'll continue to develop. I think we'll be OK. We'll figure it out."

Cael Stephany was a 37.8 percent shooter from beyond the arc that returns. So too does fellow sophomore Dylan Litzel and freshman Titan Schmitt also got minutes.

"Our young guys, they've got to get to work and they've got to get better," Ainley said.

There isn't a worry about taking a step back. So long as Ainley is on the sideline, Clear Lake doesn't plan on being a stranger to conference titles and state appearances.

"It will be exciting," Luyobya said. "We still got other people coming up, I still think we can be a good team next year."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

