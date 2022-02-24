Clear Lake pockets solid victory over Waverly-Sr 50-46

Clear Lake found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Waverly-Sr 50-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Go-Hawks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Lions 14-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Waverly-Sr came from behind to grab the advantage 29-26 at intermission over Clear Lake.

Waverly-Sr enjoyed a 36-34 lead over Clear Lake to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.