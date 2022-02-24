Clear Lake pockets solid victory over Waverly-Sr 50-46

Clear Lake found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Waverly-Sr 50-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on February 15 , Clear Lake squared up on Iowa Falls-Alden in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The Go-Hawks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Lions 14-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Waverly-Sr came from behind to grab the advantage 29-26 at intermission over Clear Lake.
Waverly-Sr enjoyed a 36-34 lead over Clear Lake to start the fourth quarter.
