Clear Lake overwhelms Sheffield West Fork 66-36

Clear Lake left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sheffield West Fork 66-36 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Clear Lake made the first move by forging a 22-10 margin over Sheffield West Fork after the first quarter.

Clear Lake took control in the third quarter with a 62-30 advantage over Sheffield West Fork.

