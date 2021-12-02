 Skip to main content
Clear Lake overcomes Charles City in competitive affair 64-62

Clear Lake edged Charles City in a close 64-62 encounter in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 2.

Clear Lake made the first move by forging a 23-16 margin over Charles City after the first quarter.

The Lions' offense jumped to a 38-27 lead over the Comets at halftime.

The Lions' control showed as they carried a 50-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Comets fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Lions would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

