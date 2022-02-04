 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake manhandles Fort Dodge St. Edmond 76-48

Clear Lake swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Fort Dodge St. Edmond 76-48 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 4.

In recent action on January 20, Clear Lake faced off against Fort Dodge St. Edmond and Clear Lake took on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on January 25 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Lions a 16-15 lead over the Gaels.

Clear Lake registered a 39-23 advantage at halftime over Fort Dodge St. Edmond.

