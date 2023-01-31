 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake handles stress test to best Algona 63-55

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Clear Lake did just enough to beat Algona 63-55 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 31.

Last season, Clear Lake and Algona faced off on February 11, 2022 at Algona High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 24, Clear Lake squared off with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

