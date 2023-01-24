Clear Lake hammers Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64-23

Clear Lake handled Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64-23 in an impressive showing in Iowa boys basketball action on January 24.

Clear Lake jumped in front of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 17-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions fought to a 36-12 half margin at the Cowboys/Cowgirls' expense.

Clear Lake pulled to a 56-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lions, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-5 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.