Clear Lake hammers Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64-23

  • 0

Clear Lake handled Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64-23 in an impressive showing in Iowa boys basketball action on January 24.

Clear Lake jumped in front of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 17-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions fought to a 36-12 half margin at the Cowboys/Cowgirls' expense.

Clear Lake pulled to a 56-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lions, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-5 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Clear Lake squared off with January 25, 2022 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Clear Lake faced off against Webster City and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows took on Belmond-Klemme on January 16 at Belmond-Klemme High School.

