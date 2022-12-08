 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake ekes out victory against Waverly-Sr 69-62

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Clear Lake nipped Waverly-Sr 69-62 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Clear Lake opened with a 16-12 advantage over Waverly-Sr through the first quarter.

The Lions fought to a 28-22 halftime margin at the Go-Hawks' expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Waverly-Sr got within 42-37.

There was no room for doubt as the Lions added to their advantage with a 27-25 margin in the closing period.

The last time Clear Lake and Waverly-Sr played in a 50-46 game on February 24, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 1, Clear Lake faced off against Charles City and Waverly-Sr took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on December 3 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For a full recap, click here.

