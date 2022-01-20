 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake designs winning blueprint on Fort Dodge St. Edmond 51-39

Clear Lake grabbed a 51-39 victory at the expense of Fort Dodge St. Edmond in Iowa boys basketball action on January 20.

Clear Lake opened with a 13-9 advantage over Fort Dodge St. Edmond through the first quarter.

Clear Lake took control in the third quarter with a 35-31 advantage over Fort Dodge St. Edmond.

Recently on January 10 , Clear Lake squared up on Humboldt in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

