Clear Lake designs winning blueprint on Fort Dodge St. Edmond 51-39

Clear Lake grabbed a 51-39 victory at the expense of Fort Dodge St. Edmond in Iowa boys basketball action on January 20.
Clear Lake opened with a 13-9 advantage over Fort Dodge St. Edmond through the first quarter.
Clear Lake took control in the third quarter with a 35-31 advantage over Fort Dodge St. Edmond.
Recently on January 10 , Clear Lake squared up on Humboldt in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
