Humboldt was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Clear Lake prevailed 69-52 on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Clear Lake moved in front of Humboldt 21-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions fought to a 39-27 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Clear Lake charged to a 52-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions and the Wildcats each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Humboldt and Clear Lake squared off with January 10, 2022 at Humboldt High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 2, Clear Lake faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura . Click here for a recap. Humboldt took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 30 at Humboldt High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.