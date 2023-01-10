 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake dances past Nevada 67-50

Playing with a winning hand, Clear Lake trumped Nevada 67-50 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 10.

Clear Lake opened with a 21-11 advantage over Nevada through the first quarter.

The Cubs trimmed the margin to make it 30-23 at the intermission.

Nevada didn't give up, slicing the gap to 47-44 in the third quarter.

The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 20-6 advantage in the frame.

