 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clear Lake collects skin-tight win against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53-51

  • 0

Clear Lake posted a tight 53-51 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.

In recent action on January 25, Clear Lake faced off against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Mason City Newman Catholic on January 29 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Click here for a recap

Clear Lake's shooting darted to a 30-19 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at the half.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura rallied in the fourth quarter, but Clear Lake skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News