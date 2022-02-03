Clear Lake collects skin-tight win against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53-51

Clear Lake posted a tight 53-51 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.
In recent action on January 25, Clear Lake faced off against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Mason City Newman Catholic on January 29 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.
Clear Lake's shooting darted to a 30-19 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at the half.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura rallied in the fourth quarter, but Clear Lake skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
