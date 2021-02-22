Clear Lake boys survive and advance past Hampton-Dumont-CAL in postseason

It's hard to beat the same team three times in one season. At least, that's how the saying goes.

The Class 3A, No. 9 Clear Lake boys basketball team experienced that challenge on Monday night in the first round of substate action in Clear Lake.

The Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) Bulldogs had the Lions on the ropes with with a couple minutes left in the game. But Clear Lake was able to prevail by getting key defensive stops and making seven clutch free throws to earn a 57-49 win.

"Those guys don't want their seasons and their careers to end, so they're going to give you everything they got, and they did," Clear Lake head coach Jeremey Ainley said. "Wake-up call, a reminder, whatever you want to call it. We'll use it to our advantage."

The start of the game looked like the Lions were going to run away with it. Clear Lake got out to a 12-2 lead early, but the Bulldogs fought back to make the score, 17-12, at the end of the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, Clear Lake leading scorer junior Carson Toebe received his fourth foul of the game and was forced to sit on the bench. Although the Lions led, 30-21, at the half, a second half without their leading scorer would be a challenge.