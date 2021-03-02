Clear Lake boys control Humboldt from start to finish, qualify for state tournament

The Clear Lake boys basketball team had been in this position before.
The Lions had been to the substate championship in each of the past two seasons before Tuesday night's Class 3A, Substate 2 title game against Humboldt in Algona.
So when the game started, the experienced Lions didn't let the big stage get the better of them.
Ninth-ranked Clear Lake got out to a big lead early and finished it out to earn a 64-48 win and send the Lions back to the state tournament for the first time since 2019.
"Obviously it's a dream come true," Clear Lake head coach Jeremey Ainley said. "When we took over this program seven years ago, state tournaments were a big afterthought. We've gotten to two now and won five conference championships in seven years. We've gotten this program to where we thought we could."
The Lions got out to a hot start in the first quarter. Junior guard Carson Toebe posted 11 points in the first minute alone to catapult Clear Lake to a 19-8 lead after one quarter.
Clear Lake continued its hot shooting when junior guard Joe Faber hit four 3-pointers in the first half off the bench. The Lions held a 39-23 advantage at the break.
"Coach tells me just not to think and just shoot," Faber said. That's kind of what I did. I just didn't really think and just shot. I just really felt it."
The Lions cooled off a bit in the second half, but were still able to hold on to a double-digit lead to close out the game and earn the victory.
Toebe led the Lions with five 3-pointers and 28 total points. Senior forward Andrew Formanek finished with a 13 point, 10 rebound double-double. Faber had 12 points as well.
If the Lions play like they did on Tuesday night at the state tournament next week, Toebe sees no reason why they can't make some noise at Wells Fargo Arena.
"We've got guys with confidence," Toebe said. "We've got athletes. We've got shooters. We can play defense and I'm looking forward to next week."
Clear Lake will play top-seeded Ballard in the quarterfinal round at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in Des Moines.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.