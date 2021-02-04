 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class 1A and 2A postseason boys basketball brackets announced
0 comments

Class 1A and 2A postseason boys basketball brackets announced

{{featured_button_text}}
Newman Catholic boys basketball vs Osage - Burt

Sophomore Max Burt (#3) breaks past Osage's Tyler Oberfoell (#1) at a game in Mason City on Jan. 12.

 Lisa Grouette

It's hard to believe, but the regular season is nearly over for Iowa high school boys basketball, and the postseason is just over a week and a half away. 

The Class 1A and 2A boys district tournament brackets have been announced. Class 1A will kick off the tournament on Feb. 12 with a preliminary round, with the next round taking place on Feb. 15. 

In Class 2A, action will begin on Feb. 15, and the second round will be played on Feb. 18. 

District finals for both classes will be on Feb. 23, and substate finals are scheduled for Feb. 27.

The substate finals winners advance to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 

These are the district tournament matchups for North Iowa's area teams. Class 3A and 4A brackets will be released on Feb. 10. 

Class 1A

District 3

Lake Mills vs. West Bend-Mallard or North Union, 7 p.m. on Feb. 15. 

West Hancock vs. St. Edmond, 7 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Rylan Barnes- dribble

Eagles' sophomore Rylan Barnes dribbles up-court against Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday night.

Newman Catholic vs. North Iowa, 7 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Newman Catholic boys basketball vs West Fork - Ames

West Fork's Kayden Ames (#10) passes the ball at a game against Newman Catholic in Mason City on Dec. 11. 

District 4

St. Ansgar vs. Riceville, 7 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Newman Catholic boys basketball vs West Fork - Ames

West Fork's Kayden Ames (#10) passes the ball at a game against Newman Catholic in Mason City on Dec. 11. 

West Fork vs. St. Ansgar or Riceville, 7 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Rockford vs. AGWSR, 7 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Northwood-Kensett at Janesville, 7 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Class 2A

District 5

Forest City vs. Central Springs, 7 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Forest City or Central Springs, 7 p.m. on Feb. 18.

District 6

Osage vs. New Hampton or Columbus Catholic, 7 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Eric Bobinet - Osage boys basketball

Osage's Eric Bobinet (3) runs up for a shot against North Butler at a home game on Jan. 26.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Osage boys basketball vs North Butler - 01-26-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News