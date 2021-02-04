Class 1A and 2A postseason boys basketball brackets announced

It's hard to believe, but the regular season is nearly over for Iowa high school boys basketball, and the postseason is just over a week and a half away.

The Class 1A and 2A boys district tournament brackets have been announced. Class 1A will kick off the tournament on Feb. 12 with a preliminary round, with the next round taking place on Feb. 15.

In Class 2A, action will begin on Feb. 15, and the second round will be played on Feb. 18.

District finals for both classes will be on Feb. 23, and substate finals are scheduled for Feb. 27.

The substate finals winners advance to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

These are the district tournament matchups for North Iowa's area teams. Class 3A and 4A brackets will be released on Feb. 10.

Class 1A

District 3

Lake Mills vs. West Bend-Mallard or North Union, 7 p.m. on Feb. 15.

West Hancock vs. St. Edmond, 7 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Newman Catholic vs. North Iowa, 7 p.m. on Feb. 15.

District 4