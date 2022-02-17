 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows triumphs in strong showing over Forest City 64-28

  • 0

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Forest City 64-28 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 17.

In recent action on February 10, Forest City faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows took on Hampton-Dumont-CAL on February 8 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows opened a gross 30-11 gap over Forest City at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

DeMar DeRozan sets new NBA record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News