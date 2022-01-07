 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows pounds out steady beat in win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL 72-64

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows nabbed it to nudge past Hampton-Dumont-CAL 72-64 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The Bulldogs started on steady ground by forging a 15-9 lead over the Cowboys/Cowgirls at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Bulldogs would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 34-23 lead on the Cowboys/Cowgirls.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL enjoyed a 42-30 lead over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows to start the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys/Cowgirls got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 42-22 to finish the game in style.

