Clarion-Goldfield-Dows nips Clear Lake in scare 46-40

A sigh of relief filled the air in Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' locker room after Tuesday's 46-40 win against Clear Lake in Iowa boys basketball action on January 25.
Clear Lake authored a promising start, taking advantage of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Clear Lake proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 28-14 advantage over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at the half.
The Lions enjoyed a 38-22 lead over the Cowboys/Cowgirls to start the fourth quarter.
