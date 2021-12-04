Chemistry the key for Cardinals in replacing whole starting lineup

Drew Britson was a spot-starter for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's boys basketball team last season. Same goes for Evan Sloan and, to a lesser extent, Braden Boehnke.

Sam Wood came off the bench, as did Nathan Roberts and Mason Graham.

Yet at one time, all of them were playing junior varsity together. Even in a lower level, they were understanding how to play as a team.

"A lot of people see it as we lost five starters, but since my freshman year, we've been with each other on JV for so long," Britson, a junior guard said. "We knew stepping up to varsity would be a little different, but we still had at the chemistry."

Through first two games, that chemistry has been sparking at a high rate.

The Cardinals have kicked off the 2021-22 campaign with a pair of double digit victories over North Iowa and most recently on Friday night against rival Forest City.

They were picked to finish fourth in the Top of Iowa West by the media behind Lake Mills, Forest City and West Hancock in that order. Now, GHV sits at 2-0 overall and in the conference with a date against the Eagles coming up next week.

"It is anybody's ballgame right now," Cardinals head coach Jake Young said. "There's a lot of talent in this conference. It is about consistency in this conference and one off night can lead to a loss."

This collection of GHV players is vastly different than the one from last winter that went 14-8 and was knocked out by the Indians in the first round of the Class 2A substate tournament.

There were two players that were 6-foot-4 or taller on the roster in 2020-21. The tallest player this winter is Nathan Roberts at 6-3.

The Cardinals also went deeper into their bench last year. Young and his players have grasped that won't be a luxury this season.

"It is a complete flip-flop," Young said.

Yet the chemistry could be the separating factor.

"We all know each other and we all know our strengths," senior forward Evan Sloan said. "We can trust each other."

Two strengths that GHV showed out in the victory on Friday was its 3-point shooting and quickness in getting into passing lanes and converting uncontested breakaway layups.

Sloan had three straight steals that turned into two points. He finished with four steals on the night while Britson and Sam Wood each had three.

"We were going to have to push the pace and put up that pressure," Britson said. "Take good, quick shots and put up big numbers. It is a cycle until we get something open."

In the second quarter, the Cardinals racked up 16 straight points that led to them outscoring Forest City 24-4 in the frame. They made seven 3-pointers, three apiece from Britson and Boehnke.

Some of those were due to extra passes.

"The emphasis in practice these last couple of days was valuing the ball, every possession matters," Young said. "When you do that, the ball seems to find more hands."

To go from tall and deep to short and perimeter oriented hasn't been too difficult of a challenge for Young. His stuff is dictated off his players strengths.

"I try to keep it as simple as possible," he said. "It really comes down to fundamentals. No matter what team we have coming through here, that is what we are preaching."

Britson, who dropped in a game-high 25 points, stated that the chance to be in the conversation for a conference title is one he and the rest of the team isn't taking for granted.

If GHV and Lake Mills remain perfect in the conference, they will tussle on Dec. 17 in Garner.

"This year, anybody can win it," Britson said. "After today's win, I think we can win the conference. It is wide open and I have great confidence we can be that team."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.