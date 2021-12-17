Check those pacemakers, Forest City needs overtime to down Britt West Hancock 75-68

Extra action was needed before Forest City could slip past Britt West Hancock 75-68 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Indians got the better of the first overtime-period scoring 75-68 to finish the game in style.
In recent action on December 7, Forest City faced off against Armstrong North Union and Britt West Hancock took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on December 7 at Britt West Hancock High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
