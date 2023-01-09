Charles City thwarts Mason City's quest 64-51

Saddled up and ready to go, Charles City spurred past Mason City 64-51 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 9.
Last season, Charles City and Mason City faced off on February 14, 2022 at Mason City High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.