Charles City rides the rough off Osage 70-55

No quarter was granted as Charles City blunted Osage's plans 70-55 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 18, Osage faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Charles City took on Lansing Kee High on January 17 at Lansing Kee High School. For a full recap, click here.
