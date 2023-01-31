Charles City outduels Cresco Crestwood in competitive clash 68-51

No quarter was granted as Charles City blunted Cresco Crestwood's plans 68-51 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 31.

In recent action on January 24, Charles City faced off against Forest City . Click here for a recap. Charles City took on Cresco Crestwood on January 17 at Cresco Crestwood High School. For more, click here.

