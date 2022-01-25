Charles City mows down Forest City 65-44

Impressive was a ready adjective for Charles City's 65-44 throttling of Forest City for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 25.
In recent action on January 17, Charles City faced off against Lansing Kee High and Forest City took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 20 at Forest City High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.