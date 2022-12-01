 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles City loses steam in OT, falls to Clear Lake 69-64

Clear Lake found extra energy in the extra period to take down Charles City 69-64 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 1.

The last time Clear Lake and Charles City played in a 64-62 game on December 2, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

