Charles City hustles by Iowa Falls-Alden in victory 69-56

Charles City notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Iowa Falls-Alden 69-56 in Iowa boys basketball on February 21.
In recent action on February 15, Iowa Falls-Alden faced off against Clear Lake and Charles City took on Mason City on February 14 at Mason City High School. Click here for a recap
Charles City jumped in front of Iowa Falls-Alden 21-14 to begin the second quarter.
The Comets' offense moved to a 35-32 lead over the Cadets at the half.
Charles City darted over Iowa Falls-Alden when the fourth quarter began 53-44.
