Charles City hustles by Iowa Falls-Alden in victory 69-56

Charles City notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Iowa Falls-Alden 69-56 in Iowa boys basketball on February 21.

Charles City jumped in front of Iowa Falls-Alden 21-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets' offense moved to a 35-32 lead over the Cadets at the half.

Charles City darted over Iowa Falls-Alden when the fourth quarter began 53-44.

