Charles City hustles by Forest City 81-70

Playing with a winning hand, Charles City trumped Forest City 81-70 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Charles City and Forest City played in a 65-44 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Forest City faced off against Armstrong North Union and Charles City took on Cresco Crestwood on January 17 at Cresco Crestwood High School. Click here for a recap.

