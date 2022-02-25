Charles City has a lot to look forward to next year

The Charles City Comets' season came to an end Thursday night as they were defeated by the Decorah Vikings 62-52. They end the year 13-10.

Still, while it's certainly not the way they wanted their season to end, there is much reason for optimism next season for the Comets.

For starters, Chase Lowe will be returning to the fold after putting forth an outstanding year for Charles City. He led the team this year at 16.8 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 55.4% from the field. The standout performer will be trusted to lead the way next season when he's a senior.

He won't have to do it alone, however. Jack Hanson will return after averaging 9.7 points per game. Jeb Wandro will also be returning after putting up and average of 5.4 points per game. Bringing back three starters plus key reserves Brennan Schmidt and Drew Martin are all good things for Charles City.

It's not all sunshine and rainbows, of course. Starters Jose Hernandez (14.5 points per game) and Mario Hoefer (11.4 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game) will be departing as they graduate from high school. Replacing their production on offense and on the boards will be no easy task. However, with Lowe, Hanson and Wandro back to lead the charge, the Comets should still have plenty of experience to lead the rest of the group forward into the future.

13-10 isn't the kind of season the Comets were hoping for. A loss in the regional semifinals, though a highly respectable finish, is far earlier of an ending they were planning on. However, the pieces are in place for Charles City to make some noise in the future. If all goes according to plan, the future should be here next year.

