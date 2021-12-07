Charles City gallops past Iowa Falls-Alden 57-40

Riding a wave of production, Charles City dunked Iowa Falls-Alden 57-40 in Iowa boys basketball on December 7.
The first quarter gave Charles City a 17-10 lead over Iowa Falls-Alden.
The Comets' shooting darted to a 32-24 lead over the Cadets at the half.
Charles City's force showed as it carried a 51-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 2 , Charles City squared up on Clear Lake in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.