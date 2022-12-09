Charles City edges Decorah in tough test 62-54

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Charles City defeated Decorah 62-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 9.
Last season, Decorah and Charles City faced off on February 24, 2022 at Decorah High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 3, Charles City squared off with Algona in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.