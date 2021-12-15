Charles City boys trying to find balance

The Charles City boys basketball team have been the definition of a yo-yo team this season. A solid win over Dike-New Hartford to begin the year was followed by two heartbreaking losses. A 17-point victory over Iowa Falls-Alden had the Comets at .500 again before their Tuesday night loss to Waverly-Shell Rock dropped them to 2-3.

In an early portion of the season that has seen them go through highs and lows, the Comets are trying to find some balance.

There's a lot of talent on Charles City's roster as they showed in the second half against WSR on Tuesday. The Comets fell behind by 43-26 at halftime, but fought their way back to within five points midway through the final quarter of play. The Go-Hawks made their free throws when it mattered the most, however, and held on for the victory.

The second half improvement didn't go unnoticed by head coach Benjamin Klapperich. Still, the Comets skipper couldn't help but feel like the team has missed some opportunities so far.

"I'd say right now we're a little bit behind where we want to be," said Klapperich. "We've had a couple of unfortunate situations happen with our team so we're trying to figure out some different personnel rotations. I really like the group that we have and I think that we have a chance to compete at a high level. We've just got to make sure that we focus on the little things. In basketball, the little things are the big things."

One thing that could go a long way in helping the Comets get better would be the continued growth of Chase Low. The 6-foot-4 junior started the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run by himself against the Go-Hawks Tuesday night and finished the game with 24 points. The standout player is currently averaging 22 points and 7.6 rebounds on the season.

Klapperich is fully aware that he has a very talented player on his hands in Low, but he still sees areas in which the small forward can be even better.

"He's a really nice player and he's played at a high level for numerous years," said Klapperich. "I feel like we didn't do a good job of getting the ball to him in the first half (against WSR). I thought he asserted himself in the second half a lot better. We challenged him in the locker room. Even if we're not running a play to him we challenged him to go and get himself in the right position and put himself in the right spots to be able to make big plays. When he's making those plays for us, he makes our teams a whole lot better."

Low isn't alone on offense. Jose Hernandez (14.8 PPG) and Mario Hoefer (12.6 PPG) have been outstanding for the Comets in the early going. It's not scoring points that Klapperich is worried about, however, it's stopping their opponents and improving their ball movement.

"Our defensive rotations were off a little bit (on Tuesday), especially in the first half," he said. "We also have to get ball movement. It's too much with the dribble and not enough with the pass. When we did pass the ball well we got wide-open looks. When we have that seven pass mentality with a two pass reality first rather than the mentality of, 'I'm going to try and beat you off the dribble first' mentality our team is so much more effective."

With all of that said, Charles City is two possessions away from being 4-1 (they lost 64-62 to Clear Lake and 79-76 to Algona). WSR is one of the more talented teams in the Cedar Valley and the Comets nearly beat them. They may not be playing perfect ball right now, but should Charles City continue to grow, the sky is the limit.

"If we reach our limit we're going to have a chance to play in the subdistrict final game," said Klapperich. "The goal is always to put yourself into a position to play for a chance at the state tournament. I truly believe that we have some pieces here that if we can put it all together on both ends of the floor we could have a chance to do some nice things this year. I think with the right ingredients we can do some really nice things this year."

