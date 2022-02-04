Central Springs alum Hamand, senior class leading turnaround season

Angel Jose has been a pillar for Central Springs' boys basketball team. He has been a consistent top scoring option since his freshman year and this season, he reached 1,000 career points.

He has not been on a lot of winning teams.

His first three years, the Panthers won a total of 12 games. Jose, Drew Kelley, LJ Gregoire, Owen Dannen and several other seniors have been through some down years.

"We still stay together, we still play as a team," Jose said. "That leads to wins."

Now, that senior class has experienced more winning than ever before.

Central Springs is 9-11 entering the regular season finale on Monday against Northwood-Kensett. It holds the greatest number of wins in a single season in its program since the 2011-12 campaign.

If the Panthers can beat the Vikings, it would potentially secure and top-half finish in the Top of Iowa East and would be the first time in 13 years they finished with double digit wins.

"Central Springs isn't known for basketball and just to pull it out from the dirt is remarkable on its own," Jose said.

The coaching staff is a young one. Head coach Colton Hamand is an alum of Central Springs, having graduated in 2016. Assistant head coach Trevor Luther is also on the younger side.

It has made relating to the players easier.

"Some of the modern lingo is a little different than our time," Hamand said. "I knew we were going to be on the same page."

When Hamand was in high school, he was a multi-sport athlete. His preference was baseball, but he played basketball and football.

Like the current crop of players, winning was not easy during Hamand's prep career. The Panthers had six wins as most in a season during his four-year career.

"Part of my passion is maybe the success that we didn't have as a high school basketball team," Hamand said.

It wasn't so much a passion for basketball, the sport Hamand even said wasn't his favorite, but it was a passion for coaching.

When he took the head job three years ago, he knew instant success wouldn't be immediate. Yet he wasn't shying away from getting the program back to relevancy.

"This opportunity came and I took advantage of it. It is something I would never take back," Hamand said. "The thing I've learned the most about myself is that there's got to be a process set in place and it is going to take time to pay off.

"When it does, it is sweet."

When asked if Hamand was the perfect coach for the Panthers, Jose was emphatic in his answer.

"He's from this community, he's not like an outsider," Jose said. "He's a perfect one-on-one conversation type of guy. He's awesome as a person and as a coach."

There was something different in the atmosphere during early season games and practices. Central Springs was infusing a loaded senior class with a couple juniors and one sophomore that have gotten significant playing time.

Hamand and Jose felt like the 2021-22 season was going to be different, in a good way.

"My assistant and I knew something was going to happen this year," Hamand said. "These have been the guys for three to four years. This is a special group."

It hasn't been always smooth sailing, nor has it been very consistent. The Panthers started 3-1, then lost five of their six games. They proceeded to go 5-2 over the next two-plus weeks in January, but have since lost three in a row.

The latest setback came on Thursday against New Hampton. Central Springs didn't lead for much of the game, but had a four-point second quarter lead wiped away and couldn't engineer a fourth quarter run.

"This is a really good learning curve," Jose said. "I feel like every year is a rollercoaster, even without wins, we still had close games. The difference this year is we finish games."

Central Springs is in a loaded district. Itself, plus Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Forest City received multiple votes in the latest Associated Press boys basketball poll.

The Panthers open with the Indians in the first round and if they win, would face the Cowboys.

"We're pretty scary because we have literally nothing to lose," Hamand said. "We aren't supposed to win games, we aren't supposed to be a very good team. It is the teams like us that are dangerous, the nitty-gritty ones."

