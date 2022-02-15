Central DeWitt tops Davenport Central 52-41

Central DeWitt charged Davenport Central and collected a 52-41 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 15.
Central DeWitt made the first move by forging a 17-12 margin over Davenport Central after the first quarter.
The Sabers registered a 32-16 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.
Central DeWitt took control in the third quarter with a 43-26 advantage over Davenport Central.
