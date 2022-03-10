Central DeWitt tacks win on Davenport Assumption 70-46

Central DeWitt's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Davenport Assumption 70-46 on March 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Central DeWitt drew first blood by forging a 17-4 margin over Davenport Assumption after the first quarter.
Central DeWitt registered a 32-15 advantage at halftime over Davenport Assumption.
Central DeWitt pulled ahead of Davenport Assumption 49-28 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on March 1, Davenport Assumption faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Central DeWitt took on Solon on February 28 at Solon High School. Click here for a recap
