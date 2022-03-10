Central DeWitt tacks win on Davenport Assumption 70-46

Central DeWitt's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Davenport Assumption 70-46 on March 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Central DeWitt drew first blood by forging a 17-4 margin over Davenport Assumption after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.