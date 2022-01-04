Central DeWitt pounds out steady beat in win over Eldridge North Scott 50-47

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Central DeWitt to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Eldridge North Scott 50-47 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 21, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Muscatine on December 21 at Central DeWitt High School. For a full recap, click here.
