Central DeWitt gallops past Solon 47-37

Stretched out and finally snapped, Central DeWitt put just enough pressure on Solon to earn a 47-37 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 28.

The Sabers registered a 23-18 advantage at half over the Spartans.

Solon moved ahead of Central DeWitt 37-36 to start the fourth quarter.

The Sabers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 11-0 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.