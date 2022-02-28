Central DeWitt gallops past Solon 47-37

Stretched out and finally snapped, Central DeWitt put just enough pressure on Solon to earn a 47-37 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 28.
In recent action on February 21, Solon faced off against Center Point CPU and Central DeWitt took on Davenport Central on February 15 at Davenport Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Sabers registered a 23-18 advantage at half over the Spartans.
Solon moved ahead of Central DeWitt 37-36 to start the fourth quarter.
The Sabers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 11-0 to finish the game in style.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.