Central DeWitt gallops past Solon 47-37

Stretched out and finally snapped, Central DeWitt put just enough pressure on Solon to earn a 47-37 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 28.

In recent action on February 21, Solon faced off against Center Point CPU and Central DeWitt took on Davenport Central on February 15 at Davenport Central High School.

The Sabers registered a 23-18 advantage at half over the Spartans.

Solon moved ahead of Central DeWitt 37-36 to start the fourth quarter.

The Sabers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 11-0 to finish the game in style.

