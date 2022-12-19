 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central City earns narrow win over Wyoming Midland 50-47

Central City could finally catch its breath after a close call against Wyoming Midland in a 50-47 victory at Wyoming Midland High on December 19 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Wyoming Midland and Central City faced off on December 4, 2021 at Central City High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 13, Wyoming Midland squared off with Bellevue Marquette Catholic in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

