Center Point CPU pounds out steady beat in win over Solon 37-35

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Center Point CPU didn't mind, dispatching Solon 37-35 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 8, Solon faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Center Point CPU took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on February 4 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.