Center Point CPU knocks off Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 76-67

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Center Point CPU defeated Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 76-67 on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The last time Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Center Point CPU played in a 61-48 game on February 4, 2022.

