Center Point CPU edges Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in tough test 67-59

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Center Point CPU nipped Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 67-59 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Center Point CPU faced off on February 4, 2022 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Manchester West Delaware. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

