Cedar Rapids Xavier tops North Liberty Liberty 75-62

Cedar Rapids Xavier charged North Liberty and collected a 75-62 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 7.

The Lightning started on steady ground by forging a 9-6 lead over the Saints at the end of the first quarter.

The Saints' shooting moved to a 34-33 lead over the Lightning at the intermission.

The Saints' upper hand showed as they carried a 49-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

