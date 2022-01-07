Cedar Rapids Xavier tops North Liberty Liberty 75-62

Cedar Rapids Xavier charged North Liberty and collected a 75-62 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 7.
The Lightning started on steady ground by forging a 9-6 lead over the Saints at the end of the first quarter.
The Saints' shooting moved to a 34-33 lead over the Lightning at the intermission.
The Saints' upper hand showed as they carried a 49-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.