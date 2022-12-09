 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids Xavier takes a toll on Marion Linn-Mar 63-50

Cedar Rapids Xavier knocked off Marion Linn-Mar 63-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 9.

Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off on February 15, 2022 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Waverly-Sr and Marion Linn-Mar took on Waukee on December 3 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. Click here for a recap

