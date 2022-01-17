Cedar Rapids Xavier pushes over Iowa City 61-46

Cedar Rapids Xavier tipped and eventually toppled Iowa City 61-46 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Senior and Iowa City took on Dubuque Wahlert on January 11 at Iowa City High School. For more, click here.
The Saints opened with a 17-12 advantage over the Little Hawks through the first quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, Iowa City controlled the pace, taking a 23-22 lead into half.
The Saints broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-32 lead over the Little Hawks.
