Cedar Rapids Xavier hustles by Dubuque Senior in victory 63-45

Cedar Rapids Xavier trucked Dubuque Senior on the road to a 63-45 victory on January 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Recently on January 4 , Cedar Rapids Xavier squared up on Iowa City West in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Cedar Rapids Xavier's shooting jumped to a 28-14 lead over Dubuque Senior at the half.

