Cedar Rapids Xavier's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 70-40 on February 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

In recent action on February 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Marion Linn-Mar . For results, click here. Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on February 3 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For a full recap, click here.

