Cedar Rapids Xavier finds small margin for win in tilt with Dubuque Hempstead 50-48

Cedar Rapids Xavier edged Dubuque Hempstead in a close 50-48 encounter in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 25, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Waterloo West on January 25 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. Click here for a recap
