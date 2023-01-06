Cedar Rapids Xavier ekes out victory against Iowa City West 64-62

Cedar Rapids Xavier found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Iowa City West 64-62 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with January 28, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School last season. For more, click here.
