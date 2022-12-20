 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Globe Gazette is partnering with IMT who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Cedar Rapids Xavier dispatches Cedar Rapids CR Washington 55-43

  • 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier charged Cedar Rapids CR Washington and collected a 55-43 victory at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on December 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Cedar Rapids Xavier darted in front of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 15-4 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Warriors climbed back to within 24-18.

Cedar Rapids Xavier moved to a 41-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Saints added to their advantage with a 14-12 margin in the closing period.

The last time Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids Xavier played in a 54-50 game on December 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on December 9, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Marion Linn-Mar in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News