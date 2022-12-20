Cedar Rapids Xavier dispatches Cedar Rapids CR Washington 55-43

Cedar Rapids Xavier charged Cedar Rapids CR Washington and collected a 55-43 victory at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on December 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Cedar Rapids Xavier darted in front of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 15-4 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Warriors climbed back to within 24-18.

Cedar Rapids Xavier moved to a 41-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Saints added to their advantage with a 14-12 margin in the closing period.

