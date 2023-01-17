 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids Xavier dismantles Waterloo West 67-37

Cedar Rapids Xavier handled Waterloo West 67-37 in an impressive showing in Iowa boys basketball action on January 17.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waterloo West squared off with January 25, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Waterloo West took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 10 at Waterloo West High School. For more, click here.

