Cedar Rapids Xavier dismantles Waterloo West 67-37

Cedar Rapids Xavier handled Waterloo West 67-37 in an impressive showing in Iowa boys basketball action on January 17.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waterloo West squared off with January 25, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Waterloo West took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 10 at Waterloo West High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.